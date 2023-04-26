Colts owner Jim Irsay sets record straight on Ryan Leaf vs. Peyton Manning at 1998 draft

The question has lingered for years: Did Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay secretly prefer Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft?

During a recent appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Leaf, the former Washington State standout, claimed that Irsay wanted to make him the top pick.

“I think Jim Irsay really wanted me,” Leaf said, via USA TODAY. “You can really understand why. We’re both impulsive individuals and I think that makes a little more sense 25 years later. Him and I had a conversation about it.

“I asked him a question… I was like, ‘How close was I to being a Colt?’ He said, ‘I talked to a guy that I trust immensely in the NFL’ — he had been in the NFL for a long time — ‘he flat out told me: [You can’t pass on this Leaf kid.] And I said, ‘Good thing you didn’t listen to him.'”

Irsay, however, doesn’t remember it going down that way.

“That is a complete untruth and a complete lie,” Irsay told ESPN in reaction to Leaf’s comments. “I was behind Peyton for two or three months before the draft… I don’t know who created that, but I wanted to unequivocally make sure the record is straight, because that’s not true…

“It’s not that I thought Ryan was going to bust out and not play well. I didn’t know the problems and the difficulties that he’d run into. But one thing is unequivocally true: I wanted Peyton. I mean, a month before the draft, there wasn’t any question. I was shocked when I saw that [we wanted to pick Leaf] because it’s just not true… I’m pissed off that it would even be put out there. I could bring you 10 people that would tell you it’s not true.”

Jim Irsay makes correct decision in drafting Peyton Manning

As time would soon prove, Irsay made the correct decision in drafting Manning first overall. The Tennessee product, who led the Volunteers to an SEC title in 1997, quickly asserted himself as one of the league’s best passers.

Manning spent 13 seasons in Indianapolis, compiling a regular season record of 141-67. He led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2006 and finished his tenure as the franchise’s all-time passing leader. He won a second Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Leaf, meanwhile, flamed out of the NFL after three seasons after the San Diego Chargers took him No. 2 overall. He started 18 games in San Diego, going 4-14. Leaf threw for just 13 touchdowns to 33 interceptions before being released after the 2000 season. He spent the 2001 season with the Dallas Cowboys — his last season in the NFL.