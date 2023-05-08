Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay used his Twitter account on Sunday to send a message to the other 31 teams in the league regarding Andrew Luck. The retired Colts quarterback reportedly had interest from the Washington Commanders before last season, according to ESPN’s Commanders reporter John Keim.

In response to the report, Irsay reminded teams that Luck is still, and will remain, Indianapolis’s quarterback if he chooses to return to the game.

“If any NFL Team, attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,” Irsay tweeted.

Luck is just 31 years old, so the thought of him returning to the field is not out of the question – except for Luck himself, apparently.

“When Luck retired, his contract tolled,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder shared following Irsay’s remarks. “As a result, he would be property of the Colts if he ever unretired (which he absolutely does not intend to do).”

The former Stanford quarterback was a four-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in touchdowns in 2014 and captured the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2018.

Additionally, Luck led the Colts as far as the AFC Championship Game, also winning multiple AFC South titles over his time. He only played for seven seasons, but his impact was significant. Naturally, if the QB wanted to explore a return to the game, the Colts want to be his first call.

Luck amassed 23,671 passing yards, 171 passing touchdowns, 1,590 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns for Indy.

Colts draft Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick

The Indianapolis Colts made the decision to go after the potential future of the QB position in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose the Florida Gators’ star full of potential in Anthony Richardson but it’s not clear whether he’ll be able to start Week 1 or at all in his rookie season.

Jim Irsay has some faith that Richardson will get on the field as a starter at some point in the year.

“His development is so key to the franchise’s future,” Irsay said after the draft, per The Athletic. “He gets better by playing.”

Richardson completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards at Florida. He threw 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards on 103 carries with nine more scores.

Richardson proved through the draft process that he’s one of the most athletic members of the draft class but the Colts may not be able to depend on him right away. They did send Nick Foles packing but Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger are still on the roster as potential starters in Week 1.

Outsider’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.