Not only did the Indianapolis Colts get a physical specimen of a quarterback with the fourth overall pick in last month’s NFL Draft in Anthony Richardson, but they also got a person with high character.

That rare trait, just as hard to find as Richardson’s physical abilities, was on display during a dinner for potential class of 2023 draftees. According to Jake Query of 107.5 The Fan, Colts general manager Chris Ballard told the story at a recent luncheon, relayed to him by Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, after Indianapolis drafted Richardson.

“I received this text yesterday,” Query said, via Colts Wire. “Hey Jake, I went to the Indiana Sports Corp luncheon on Tuesday, and Chris Ballard was the speaker. He told a story about Anthony Richardson and the NFL’s rookie orientation program. Troy Vincent, of the NFL, called Ballard after the draft to tell him what an impact Anthony Richardson had left on him at the orientation program.

“Specifically, after the dinner attended by all potential draftees, the room was left a mess. Everyone was leaving and Troy Vincent saw one person who stayed behind and was bussing tables, before the staff came back into the room. Vincent walked up and approached him and said, ‘You don’t need to do this.’ To which Anthony Richardson responded, ‘We left this room in an unacceptable condition and it’s not right for us to expect the staff to clean it all up.’

“Vincent said that Richardson told him that he was free to go to which Richardson basically said, ‘No, it’s all right. I’d like to stay and help.’ And he did until the room was cleaned up entirely. And he was the last person working along with workers on the shift.”

Anthony Richardson era begins in Indianapolis

The former Florida signal caller has wasted little time getting to work in Indianapolis. Though the Colts kicked off their rookie minicamp this past weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Richardson couldn’t wait.

Josh Downs, a third-round selection out of North Carolina, told reporters that the duo spent the night before minicamp in the hotel parking lot practicing. Richardson threw the ball with Downs in anticipation of hitting the field for the first time as NFL players.

Downs gave reporters his first impression of the former Gators talent following the throw-around saying, “His arm is crazy.”

Richardson was all smiles meeting with the media last Saturday, as he was on the practice field.

“No more lining up for the 40, getting ready to do this certain drop. Now it’s all ball,” Richardson said. “I’m out there with my teammates having fun. That was definitely exciting and I just had a big ol’ smile on my face all day [Friday].”