Colts Safety Rodney Thomas II Honors Former HS Teammate Damar Hamlin After Interception

There has been so much support shown for Damar Hamlin today. Rodney Thomas II had a great tribute for his former high school teammate. It’s incredible that Thomas and Hamlin made it out of their Pittsburgh high school to play safety in the NFL. Yet, that’s how it happened.

Both players are the same age and are friends. You don’t often see players that close move up the ranks together like these two have. While Damar Hamlin stayed home and played college ball for Pitt, Rodney Thomas II went to the Ivy League and played for Yale.

Today’s interception against the Houston Texans was a great chance to honor his former Central Catholic teammate.

Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's high school teammate Rodney Thomas II honors Damar after his interception 🫶#LoveForDamar @HamlinIsland @Rodney_Thomas26 pic.twitter.com/Zu2gyQ2tKg — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

It wasn’t just Thomas that offered up tributes and honorifics for the injured Damar Hamlin. The Bills are wearing special #3 patches on their jerseys today. There was an acknowledgment before the national anthem from most if not all teams.

Of course, there were some massive plays as well. Everyone seems to be playing with a little sense of purpose and urgency. There has been so much good news regarding Hamlin and his condition. It’s like a weight has been lifted.

Players Show Out For Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin’s injury was scary. It was a moment that the entire football world experienced together. No one expects to see a player given CPR while down on the field. But that’s what happened.

Now that there has been so much progress regarding his condition, players look like they’re playing free and loose. Take Buffalo’s Nyheim Hines for instance. The kick returner and running back returned not just one but two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Hines took the opening kickoff to start the game back for about 95 yards. Then, later in the game decided to do it again with a 100-yard return.

The NFL is great because of the big plays, the electric players, and the amazing atmosphere. There hasn’t been a final weekend as exciting and emotional as this one in a long time. Damar Hamlin is the reason behind that.

Let’s hope that we keep seeing major plays all night long and as few injuries as possible while we’re at it.