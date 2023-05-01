Comcast drops NFL Network and RedZone from Xfinity packages

Comcast dropped the NFL Network and RedZone from its Xfinity packages on Monday, becoming the latest carrier to drop the all-football, all-the-time networks.

When customers flip to the channel number previously used for NFL Network the following message appears on screen: “Our programming agreement with NFL Network has expired. As a result, this channel is currently unavailable through Xfinity and Comcast Business.”

The drop comes just two days after the completion of the NFL Draft as interest in football wanes during NBA and NHL playoffs and with the forthcoming summer.

This is the third year carriers have elected to drop the NFL Network and RedZone since 2019. In 2019, AT&T U-Verse and DirecTV Now dropped the channel.

Dish and Sling dropped the two channels in 2020. While the networks returned to Dish and Sling, they have not returned to AT&T U-Verse and DirecTV Stream, the current name of DirecTV Now.

NFL Draft watched on NFL Network, ESPN and more by an average audience of 6 million

The 2023 NFL Draft was a ratings success for the NFL as more than 54.4 million viewers tuned in over the three days, according to a press release from the league.

The average audience over the channels broadcasting the event — including ABC, ESPN,

NFL Network, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes — was 6.0 million viewers.

For the first round of the draft, 11.4 million viewers watched the event on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The breakdown by channel, according to Sports Business Journal, was ESPN at 5.6 million, ABC at 4.1 million, and NFL Network at 1.6.

As for the in-person attendance of the event in Kansas City, the NFL reports that over 312,000 people made the trip to the Paris of the Plains to watch the event happen live.

“The sights and smells of the Kansas City Draft will forever be remembered by the fans in attendance, but also by those of us in the league office who are so thankful to the members of the local community for their hard work and hospitality,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement to the Kansas City Star.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went No. 1 overall in the draft to the Carolina Panthers. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson were the next two selections, both going to the Houston Texans. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson went fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts for a quarterback-heavy start to the event.