Concern Grows for Patrick Mahomes After Scary Injury in Chiefs vs. Jags

UPDATE: Patrick Mahomes was taken to the locker room and evaluated further before coming back out onto the sideline. Chad Henne is playing as the backup.

Just as the first quarter was coming to an end, and the Kansas City Chiefs were putting together another drive, Patrick Mahomes went down. After Arden Key of the Jaguars fell on Mahomes’ ankle, it didn’t look like he’d make it back up.

While the injury looked bad, Patrick Mahomes was quick to pop up. It didn’t look right, though. The quarterback had to limp around and was barely able to hand the ball off to his running back. However, the end of the quarter gave the team some time.

Kansas City got Mahomes prepped and back out onto the field for the second quarter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have really turned things up these playoffs. Even early on against the Chiefs they have scored and moved the ball. So, with Patrick Mahomes hindered by his ankle, Kansas City fans have a reason to be concerned.

With so much on the line in this game, there is no chance that Mahomes is going to leave. If he’s able to take snaps and stand in the pocket, then he’s going to be on the field. Chad Henne is the backup for the Chiefs. He has not started a game in more than eight years.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Trevor Lawrence

After Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a field goal to start the second quarter, the Jags took over. They were unable to advance the ball that far and punted to KC. Even with a hurt Mahomes, this game is still well within Kansas City’s hands, if they keep their composure.

But this game is about Trevor Lawrence going up against Patrick Mahomes. It’s a great quarterback battle that could reveal a lot about both players. They are both major talents at their position, in different ways, and have a lot of competitive fire.

Mahomes has been there and done that. He’s got a Super Bowl ring. But he wants more, he wants so much more. As for Lawrence, it’s time to prove himself for the first time. He’s had a rough start to his NFL career, he might be able to do the unthinkable if Mahomes is unable to play the rest of this game.