Conflicting Report Emerges on Aaron Rodgers, New NFL Suitor

Did you hear the newest NFL rumor? The Carolina Panthers are interested in signing Aaron Rodgers.

Or maybe they’re not.

With the NFL heavyweights gathered in Indianapolis this week for the annual scouting combine, there are so many stories to track down in regards to rookies and established pros. That means Aaron Rodgers, the current Green Bay quarterback, is a hot topic, although his Combine year was 18 years ago.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Panthers contacted the Packers about a possible trade for Rodgers. But reporters who cover the Panthers quickly struck down that report.

Sheena Quick, who covers the team, tweeted “League source confirms that the Panthers have not contacted the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers.”

And Will Kunkel, who works for a Fox affiliate in Charlotte, also shot down all parts of the rumor. He said the Panthers didn’t contact the Packers. And they didn’t call Aaron Rodgers or his reps.

So where does this story go?

When Brian Gutekunst, the Packers general manager, conducted his media briefing at Indianapolis, he immediately brought up Aaron Rodgers before any reporter asked about him.

Gutekunst said there’s not much to report. The only recent contact he’s had with Rodgers is via text.

“We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for Aaron,” Gutekunst told reporters. “So we’ll get to that once those conversations happen.”

Rodgers hasn’t even revealed whether he’ll play another season. He went to a four-day isolation retreat in the Oregon wilderness last week to search his soul for the answers. If he found the answers in a tiny, remote cottage, he hasn’t talked about them in public.

In his first public comments earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers spoke like a person who needed four days of darkness to find his football self.

“For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier,” Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had, that have been had with important people in my life that help orient me… But I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me.

“I touched many of the feelings on both sides of the darkness. I’m thankful for that time. There’s a finality to the decision. I don’t make it lightly. I don’t want to drag anybody around… I’ll make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road. I’ll be really excited about it.”

Gutekunst has said he’d like for Rodgers to let him know his plans by March 15, the start of free agency. Rodgers still has two years remaining on his deal with Green Bay. He also was wishy-washy about staying with the Packers this time a year ago.

But Rodgers can either retire, fulfill his contract with Green Bay or ask for a trade. Stay tuned.