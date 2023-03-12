Conflicting Reports Emerge on Aaron Rodgers Trade

We’re going to refer to March as the official NFL gossip season, especially when it comes to Aaron Rodgers. In fact, the Packers quarterback probably is soaking in all this attention in between sips of his hallucinogenic tea.

How else would you explain all these conflicting reports in regards to Aaron Rodgers headed to the New York Jets. He’s either already there (mentally speaking), waiting for trading season to start next week. Or there is nothing there, unofficial or not, because Rodgers hasn’t told either the Packers or Jets whether he plans to play this fall.

Connor Hughes, who covers the Jets, tweeted: “From my understanding on Jets & Aaron Rodgers: Everything that needs to be done is essentially done in regards to a trade. Sides have worked out what needs to be worked out. So if Rodgers wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet. Broken record, but … just waiting on him to decide.”

It truly is a broken record and Aaron Rodgers is his own DJ. He’s been spinning variations of the same song since last off season.

Tom Pelissero, an NFL Network insider, reported different news Saturday afternoon.

“Despite a report to the contrary, the Packers and Jets have not agreed to the framework of an Aaron Rodgers trade, per sources. Both sides continue to await word from Rodgers on his plans. If he decides he wants to go to New York, then the teams will work to hammer out a deal.”

Mark Murphy, Packers president and CEO, didn’t clarify any details during an interview Friday with the ABC affiliate in Green Bay.

“It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted as well as the Packers,” Murphy said. “Hopefully, it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides.”

Trade season opens next Wednesday, while free agency kicks off two days before. The 39-year-old Rodgers still has two years remaining on his contract with the Packers. He’s expected to make almost $60 million from Green Bay this year. Meanwhile, the Jets have cleared up more than $13 million in cap space. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers would count as more than $15 million against the cap if the Jets exercise an option bonus.

Derek Carr didn’t wait for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his fate. The former Raiders quarterback signed with the Saints after talking to the Jets. Jimmy Garoppolo, the one-time starter for the 49ers, also is a top name to watch in the QB free agency market. Then there’s Lamar Jackson, who may or may not be sticking with the Ravens. As of Monday, he can start speaking with other teams.