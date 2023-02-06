Conspiracy Theorists Claim Super Bowl ‘Script,’ Final Score Was Leaked

A final score of Super Bowl 57 has been making the roads, saying someone “leaked the Super Bowl script” between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Obviously, this is fake and shouldn’t be taken seriously, but is an eyebrow-raiser nonetheless.

The “leak” stems from last month when former NFL running back Arian Foster claimed that the league scripts everything the same way professional wrestling runs its business. It wasn’t entirely clear if he was doing a bit or not. Either way, no one has come out to back him up on his outlandish claim, but the memes on social media have yet to subside.

This alleged Super Bowl leak is just the latest of the bunch and has conspiracy theorists out in full force. Here is the final score “script” that has been viewed over 12 million times on Twitter.

Nahh someone leaked the SuperBowl script😭💀 pic.twitter.com/aowy6A6rc9 — Kyrie Burner ¹¹ (@FearKyrie) February 4, 2023

Super Bowl 57 Will Be Exciting Script or No Script

The script has the Chiefs going up big in the first quarter and taking a 24-13 lead at halftime. An 11-0 third quarter from the Eagles ties the game at 24. Phili will eventually take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 37-34 in this scenario. Sounds like a barn-burner of a Super Bowl if you ask me.

The Super Bowl has been decided by three points of less just two times over the past decade. Last year’s 23-20 Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the 2013 matchup between the winning Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, which ended with a score of 34-31 are the only two cases. The NFL world will be hoping to see a tightly contested, drama-filled title game just like the two mentioned above.

Kansas City and Philadelphia will meet in a more than likely unscripted battle for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.