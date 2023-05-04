Construction on Buffalo Bills’ new stadium set to begin, expected completion in 2026

Get those shovels ready. The new Buffalo Bills Stadium project received the final approval it needed, Thursday. Construction now is set to begin immediately.

If all goes down without a hitch, the new venue should open in time for the 2026 season. By that time, quarterback Josh Allen will have won Buffalo a Super Bowl, right?

On Thursday, the 11-member Erie County Legislature voted to approve construction for the new Bills Stadium. The vote was unanimous for the $1.54 billion stadium project. Workers will build it next to Highmark Stadium. Then once the new stadium is open, Highmark comes down. It’s all part of the deal.

“All of the legal agreements and public-private partnerships with the county and the state are signed,” said Bills executive VP Ron Raccuia. “There are no more documents. All the focus is now on construction and the opening of the stadium, which will start immediately.”

The stadium will be paid for a mixture of public and private money. The county will pick up $250 million. The state of New York has pledged $600 million. Team ownership will pay for the rest. Billionaire couple Terry and Kim Pegula own the Bills after buying the team in 2014.

Current Bills stadium has been known by several names. It opened in ’73

Bills fans are due for a new stadium. The team came into existence in 1960 and the squad played in an older stadium built during the Great Depression. Then Rich Stadium opened in 1973, after owner Ralph Wilson thought about relocating the Bills to Seattle or Tampa. It’s gone by several names since then — Ralph Wilson Stadium, New Era Field and then Bills Stadium. Before 2021, the venue received another name change to Highmark Stadium because of its sponsorship deal with Highmark Blue Shield. However, since 2020, the Bills have talked about building a new one.

Now, it’s officially time for something shiny and new for all those passionate Bills Mafia folks who make each home Sunday in Buffalo a special event.

The newest NFL stadiums are out west, in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. SoFi Stadium, which is home to both the Rams and Chargers, cost $5.5 billion and it took four years to build. Meanwhile, the Raiders moved from Oakland to Vegas to play in glistening Allegiant Stadium, which cost almost $2 billion. It took nearly three years to build. Each of these stadiums opened in 2020.

The new Bills Stadium is set to open in July, 2026. The team says it will be an open air venue. The project also includes a 75,000-square foot ancillary building. And it’ll all sit on a 242-acre site.

Raccuia said that an official, ceremonial groundbreaking will likely happen later this month or possibly early June. So like we said, get those shovels ready.