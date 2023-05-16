Contract details revealed for new Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown signed his first NFL deal on Friday and now, the numbers are out. The former Texas Longhorns star inked a four-year deal for $5.39 million, which includes a signing bonus of $920,016, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Breaking down the contract from year to year, Overshown will get $750,000 in 2023, $995,001 in 2024, $1,240,002 in 2025 and $1,485,003 in 2026. Because he is not a first-rounder, his contract does not come with a fifth-year option. However, Dallas can extend or modify his contract after his third season in the league.

Contract numbers for first-round selection Mazi Smith came out last week. They reveal the former Michigan defender will receive $13.274 million over four years.

Smith’s deal includes $6.654 million in signing bonus money, dropping his 2023 base salary to $750,000. Following the 2023 season, his salary figures are $1.353 million for 2024, $1.956 million for 2025 and $2.560 million for 2026.

As for the Cowboys’ selections’ salaries from rounds four through seven, they each get $750,000 in year one, $915,000 in year two, $1.03 million in year three and $1.145 million in year four. However, each player had a different signing bonus in their contracts. Defensive lineman Junior Fehoko‘s signing bonus was $690,000 while seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks got $82,356.

Overshown: ‘Can’t stop smiling’ about being a Dallas Cowboy

Overshown officially began his first season in the league when he participated in rookie minicamp over the weekend.

At the practices, Dallas Cowboys reporter Hailey Sutton asked him about being able to represent two of the most prominent organizations not just in football, but in American sports.

“It’s special, especially when you think back to when you were a little boy,” Overshown told Sutton. “You have two dreams if you play football at a young age: to either play for the Texas Longhorns or play for the Dallas Cowboys. I got to do both. It’s a blessing.

“I can’t stop smiling about it when people ask me and I say I’m a Dallas Cowboy. It’s great because as a little boy, it’s all I dreamed of being. Now that I’m here, I’m just excited. I can’t wait.”

Overshown’s former head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to reporters about the linebacker’s fit with Dallas last week.

“Man, I’m so fired up for the Cowboys and fired up for D-Mo,” Sarkisian said. “I think he’s a perfect fit, you know. I worked with Dan Quinn for two years in Atlanta. You know that defense is predicated on playing fast and being physical.

“And at the end of the day, versatility really helps in that system, too, and I think D-Mo provides that.”

In his final season at Texas, Overshown posted 96 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks.