Controversial NFL Rule Appears to Have Staying Power

Officiating in the NFL is nothing short of controversial. One rule, in particular, has upset fans more than anything else. That’s roughing the passer.

Roughing the passer is in place to protect quarterbacks. Over time, this has grown from protecting them from late hits to things like hits to the helmet and landing with your body weight on top of the quarterback. Unfortunately, by the nature of the rule, it’s subjective and has changed the way defense and quarterback are both played.

However, despite controversy among fans, the NFL seems happy with the rule and how it’s officiated.

According to Judy Battista of NFL Network, the NFL’s Competition Committee reviewed 80 different roughing the passer calls from this past season. Of those, it only found three to be “questionable.”

This is notably fewer calls than the general public thought were questionable and it means one, very clear thing. The NFL isn’t going to consider changing its rules or how they’re enforced.

And why should it?

The NFL’s main goal is to make money. The league changed rules and officiating practices to protect quarterbacks, who are generally the league’s biggest stars. They’re who fans want to see. So, as long as the league still makes money, which it does hand over fist, there is no reason to change.

Pat McAfee Criticized NFL Officiating

After the AFC Championship Game, former NFL punter and current media figure Pat McAfee was critical of the NFL’s officiating.

“I do think, though, we have a massive officiating issue. I think refs suck. Not all refs, there are some refs that suck and they shouldn’t be in playoff games. Why are they in playoff games, especially when there’s only two games and there’s gonna be 50 million people watching? That’s a great question. We’ve been talking about the officiating stinking for a long time. I got tweets from a lot of Ohio (people) over there in Cincinnati who are die-hard ‘Who Dey’ fans and Bengals fans. ‘Why don’t use your platform and why don’t you try to make the NFL better for once? Why don’t you not candy-coat, not dance around it, not be the fake funny guy that you are and why don’t you call out the NFL for officiating?'” McAfee said.

“So this morning, I drove through our Twitter account. And we’ve literally been talking about this since 2018. About how full-time refs, optically, would just look much better to everybody. Because you got part-time refs and they’re not full-time refs, there’s a chance that they could be swayed by somebody outside the NFL. Since they’re not completely committed to the NFL, there’s a chance that somebody outside to get ahold of them now. I think they get paid well, but what is well? What is the line? Especially with how much money is potentially being made. Off of these games and off these deals and off these advertising deals and sports gambling and everything like that. What is good money in comparison to? You make them full-time, boom, we can eliminate that distraction of potentially getting swayed elsewhere.”