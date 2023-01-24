Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Calls Out Eli Apple for Trash-Talking Brother Stefon

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple went after Buffalo Bills cornerback Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen in a series of tweets Monday night.

Apple notably shared the clip of Diggs engaging in a verbal spat with Allen on the sideline during Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Diggs finished the game with just four receptions on 10 targets for 35 yards — two of his catches coming in the fourth quarter.

“Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs,” Apple tweeted. “I’ll pay on God.”

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, brother of Stefon, appeared to take a shot at Apple on Twitter.

How you running to the internet to troll knowing you not like that. Shit weird. — Trevon Diggs (@TrevonDiggs) January 24, 2023

“How you running to the internet to troll knowing you not like that,” he tweeted Tuesday. “S— weird.”

Apple, known for his trash talk, continued his trolling of Stefon Diggs and the Bills throughout the night. In response to one of the star wideout’s tweets, in which he defended himself after he stormed out of the locker room with all of his belongings before some of the Bills’ coaching staff had made it back down the tunnel, Apple mocked Buffalo for its early playoff exit.

“Cancun on 3,” Apple wrote.

Apple finished his tweet with a “3” followed by a heart emoji, the same hand signal Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who wears No. 3, has often used on the field. Apple has been accused of being tone deaf in his tweet, with Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson calling him out.

“You played a good game @EliApple but disrespect my boy @HamlinIsland situation that s— get you beat up frfr,” Lawson tweeted Tuesday. “Keep it on the field.”

Eli Apple Denies Throwing Shade at Damar Hamlin

Apple, who has been a starter the past two seasons in Cincinnati, denied he meant any shade towards Hamlin. Hamlin is still recovering from suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. He attended the game at Highmark Stadium, joining his teammates in the locker room prior to kickoff.

“All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident,” Apple tweeted Tuesday. “Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers.”