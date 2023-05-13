Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy absent from rookie minicamp amid recovery from back surgery

The Dallas Cowboys will be without head coach Mike McCarthy during rookie minicamp, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. He’s currently recovering from a surgical procedure from earlier in the week.

Werder reported that McCarthy underwent surgery on his back and will not be present for on-field activities during the minicamp. The Cowboys’ team website said that the head coach has participated in some meetings, though.

The team also revealed that McCarthy’s status for OTAs in two weeks remains unclear. No further details regarding the situation were made available.

McCarthy, 59, enters his fourth season as the head coach in Dallas. After the Cowboys had a disappointing playoff run again in 2022, many thought owner Jerry Jones would make a move to find a new leader.

Instead, the Cowboys reassembled their staff in hopes of contending for Super Bowl LVIII. Dallas has found success in the regular season under McCarthy, finishing with 12-win seasons each of the past two years. But the postseason runs have fallen short of expectations.

Dallas hopes that trend changes in 2023.

McCarthy owns a 30-20 regular season record as the head coach of the Cowboys but is just 1-2 in the playoffs. Prior to taking over in Dallas, he was at the helm of the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons.

During his time in Green Bay, the Packers posted a 125-77-2 mark with a 10-8 record in the playoffs. He led the franchise to a win in Super Bowl XLV, as well.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb believes sky is the limit for offense in 2023

You won’t find a player in the NFL that doesn’t have confidence in his team before the 2023 season. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is no exception.

Lamb recently told DallasCowboys.com that he believes the offense is capable of doing a lot of damage during the upcoming season. He says the team has all the weapons necessary to be one of the best units in the NFL.

“Can’t really put a ceiling on us,” Lamb said. “As you can tell, we can score from anywhere, quite honestly. We just have to put it together.”

Lamb earned Pro Bowl selections each of the last two seasons for the Cowboys. In 2022, he totaled 1,359 yards and nine touchdown catches on 107 receptions. He ranked in the top-six among NFL receivers in all three categories.

Dallas opens the 2023 regular season in a road game against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.