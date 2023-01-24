Cowboys Fan Goes Viral for Reaction to Final Play in Loss to 49ers

Believe it or not, there is such a thing as being too passionate about sports. One Dallas Cowboys fan showed us why that’s possible following the team’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

A video of a Cowboys fan went viral on Twitter recently after he absolutely obliterated his television after Dallas’ disastrous final play of the game. He reared back and delivered a haymaker to the TV, then smashed it over his leg — just for good measure.

The video made plenty of rounds across social media, though it’s still unclear if it was an actual reaction or if it was staged. Because, you know, the internet.

Cowboys fans were handling the loss well yesterday 😳 pic.twitter.com/bf0vBYphcO — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 23, 2023

Seems a bit extreme, doesn’t it? If that’s his legitimate reaction, this fan might need to take a break from sports … perhaps to practice meditation or something.

There’s no doubt that Dallas’ performance against San Francisco was disappointing. Owner Jerry Jones even called it “sickening.” It marks the second-straight year in which the 49ers knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs.

But to destroy a television over a game? That seems a tad excessive.

Angry Cowboys Fan Might Learn Something from Skip Bayless

Yeah, that’s right, the angry Cowboys fan in the video above might actually learn something from Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless. And that’s saying something.

After the Cowboys’ loss on Sunday, Bayless posted a video of himself stomping into the kitchen with a Dak Prescott jersey in hand. He then “furiously” tossed the jersey into the trash can.

It was completely staged and totally fake. And social media called Bayless on it.

“Bro I’m dying,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “You can clearly see skip in the doorway and the conversation before hand was ‘Ernestine [his wife], knock on the counter when you start filming’ cause you can CLEARLY hear it lmaooo.”

While it might’ve been just an act, that’s a much healthier way of dealing with a loss. So, take notes, angry Cowboys fan. Bayless’ staged jersey toss is a much more suitable way to channel your frustration.