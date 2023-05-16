Cowboys fifth-rounder Asim Richards opens up on rookie minicamp goals

Dallas Cowboys fifth-round draft pick Asim Richards opened up to the media this week at rookie minicamp about his goals for the non-contact practices.

Since the offensive lineman can’t show off his ability to drive an opposing defender into the dirt, he shared how he intends to impress the coaches in other ways.

“You really just have to go out there and give effort,” Richards said. “Go out there and run and fly around. I know they try and keep us fresh, but really go out there and fly around, give effort, and if you show that then you’re gonna be just fine and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Cowboys are far from settled on where exactly Richards will play most in 2023. At North Carolina, he played left tackle, but Dallas has more veteran options for the position at this point.

Mike McCarthy believes Richards has the skill to “flex down” to contribute at guard. Regardless of whether or not he plays significant snaps at guard, injuries on the line could force him into that role at some point regardless.

The former Tar Heels star told reported he’s comfortable “a lot of places” already.

“I’m versatile so I’m comfortable at a lot of places,” Richards said. “I played left tackle in college so that’s naturally going to be my most comfortable position. I like other positions and I got a little taste at the Senior Bowl so I’ve been working on it for sure.”

Richards eager to meet Cowboys OL veterans

The Cowboys selected Richards with the No. 169 overall pick. He was the only offensive lineman that they drafted, despite some predicting that Dallas would go for OL in the first round again as they did in 2022.

As a fifth-rounder, it will be just that much more impressive if Richards finds a foothold on the line in his first season. Luckily, he has new teammates with extensive resumes like Tyron Smith and Zack Martin to help him along.

At minicamp, Richards shared that he hasn’t yet met former All-Pro Tyron Smith, but he’s looking forward to working with the veteran to improve his game.

“I didn’t meet [Smith] yet but I’m excited to and learn from him,” Richards said. “I know he’s a great, so that’s just a resource in the locker room that I can use to get better and hopefully he can help me out.”

The full offensive line will get together in less than a week’s time when the Cowboys begin OTAs. The OTAs are a series of 10 practices, starting on May 22.