Cowboys Greats Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett Want Team to Keep Ezekiel Elliott

Two Cowboys legends — Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett — would prefer the team keep Ezekiel Elliott on the team and in a rotation with Tony Pollard.

But Elliott could be just too expensive for the team to keep on the roster, especially with his production dropping so significantly last season.

Smith and Dorsett were both in Phoenix last week leading up to the Super Bowl. Each running back helped win the Cowboys at least one Super Bowl ring. The 1977 Cowboys beat the Broncos for the Super Bowl. The team put the championship in play in the 1977 draft when Dallas selected Dorsett with the overall No. 2 pick.

Tony Dorsett , then a rookie, helped lead Dallas to a Super Bowl win over Denver. Dorsett wants the Cowboys to keep Ezekiel Elliott on the roster for the upcoming season. (Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Smith came along in 1990, when the Cowboys selected him with the 17th pick of the NFL draft. He helped lead the Cowboys to a trio of Super Bowl titles on his way to becoming the all-time leading rusher in the NFL.

In other words, these two know the worth of a quality back, which is why the two want Ezekiel Elliott to stick with the Cowboys.

Here’s why that might not happen. The Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth pick of the 2016 draft. He’s set to make $10.9 million this season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys may put the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, which means his salary is projected at $10.09 million. That’s probably way too steep a price for both on the roster.

Still, Smith told ProFootballTalk: “I’m keeping both. I may franchise tag Pollard and I may go for a contract restructure with Zeke. But I’m keeping both, and the reason why is because we’ve got to get Pollard back healthy, and we need Zeke, and we need Malik as well. We need that three-headed monster right now to rotate. Malik gives us a chance to get Pollard time to get back healthy again.”

Smith is referencing Malik Davis. Pollard sprained his ankle and broke the non-weight-bearing bone in his leg in the divisional playoff loss to the 49ers. He had surgery the next week.

Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards in the regular season. That was a career-high. He also received a Pro Bowl Games invite. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 876 yards, his worst year with the Cowboys.

Like Smith, Dorsett wants to see Elliott on the roster.

“Oh wow I would like to see Zeke continue to play, but I understand the owner’s position and all that stuff too,” Dorsett said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News. “Where else can you make that much money doing something that you love and you like and be happy? I understand you want, what you want and there it is.”