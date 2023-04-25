The Dallas Cowboys seem to be expecting some big things from two of their backup linemen this season. Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy provided updates on Josh Ball, a fourth-round pick from 2021, and Matt Waletzko, a fifth-rounder last year, on Monday at their pre-draft press conference.

Mike McCarthy revealed that Waletzko is “hitting it out of the park” since undergoing shoulder surgery. He suffered an injury in October that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

On Josh Ball, the team leaders revealed that they plan to work him at both guard and tackle leading up to the season. Though he’s primarily played tackle, he could have more opportunities on the inside.

During his appearance versus the Texans, Ball gave up a sack and a pressure, but the Cowboys still liked what he brought in the run game. If he can improve his pass protection this offseason, the Dallas coaches will feel more comfortable calling his number.

“I thought Josh Ball has some good snaps,” McCarthy said this season. “He had two plays that were big plays for Houston but other than that he graded out well. He’s made a lot of progress throughout the year.”

According to McCarthy, both young linemen are “right on schedule.”

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup among players with offseason surgery

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup was one of several players to undergo surgery this offseason. Gallup required an arthroscopic procedure to clean up his right ankle and right knee.

Coming off of an ACL tear last season, the former third-round draft pick had 39 catches in 14 games played for 424 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. In the playoff win versus Tampa Bay, Gallup caught five passes for 46 yards. However, against San Francisco, he failed to notch a catch on three targets.

Prior to hitting the free agent market last season, Gallup signed a five-year, $57.5 million deal to stay with the Cowboys. Of the sum, $23 million was guaranteed money at signing.

In five seasons with Dallas, Gallup has 232 receptions for 3,326 yards and 19 touchdowns. So far, he has one season with over 1,000 receiving yards, which he notched in 2019.

On top of Gallup, defensive back Jayron Kearse had surgery for a right shoulder injury and Tony Pollard had one for his ankle. Meanwhile, All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith had surgery on his knee, safety Malik Hooker underwent thumb surgery and linebacker Luke Gifford had surgery for an inner-core muscle injury.