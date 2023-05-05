Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch expecting big strides from Damone Clark in Year 2

As Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark enters his second season in the NFL, expectations for his future continue growing.

Though he was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Clark is already poised to start for Dallas in Year 2. His teammate, Leighton Vander Esch, sees huge growth on the horizon for his fellow linebacker.

“I think this is going to be huge for Damone,” Vander Esch told reporters before keeping his title at the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby. “We’ve been training pretty much the whole offseason before we reported [to the facility] together.”

According to Vander Esch, Clark is making strides in every possible category.

“Strength-wise, intelligence-wise, he’s just going to get that much better, and settle into his shoes and really make a name for himself,” Vander Esch added. “I think he’s going to make tremendous strides.”

In 2022, Clark suffered a back injury that required a spinal fusion. After the recovery process, he finally made his debut for Dallas in October. Though he missed seven games to start the year, he still finished 10th on the defense in total tackles with 47. Clark also added two forced fumbles and a tackle for loss.

Last season, Mike McCarthy heaped praise on Clark for his efforts to get back on the field for his rookie season.

“I’ll say this, we’re all excited about him,” McCarthy said. “How can you not? You see obviously the player he was in college coming out and, more importantly, just how he’s been since he’s been here. This young man is here every day. I’m talking, on the weekend, he’s here all the time. He’s ready.”

Now fully healthy, Clark is able to participate in the Cowboys’ full offseason program. There’s only one way to go for the former LSU star, and that’s up.

Cowboys re-up on Vander Esch

As for Vander Esch, the former first-rounder signed a new deal ahead of free agency this spring.

Vander Esch played the 2022 season on a one-year deal with Dallas worth $2 million. The Cowboys have paid him upwards of $13 million over five seasons but it was time for them to re-up on the “Wolf Hunter.” Now, he’s on a two-year deal with $5 million guaranteed and up to $11 million with incentives.

After playing in 65% of the defensive snaps this season and helping the Cowboys make the playoffs, Vander Esch earned a $300,000 bonus incentive.

On top of re-signing the former Boise State star, Dallas also added a top linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft. Texas standout DeMarvion Overshown has the potential to make an impact right away. He could be a backup along with Jabril Cox.