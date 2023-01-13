Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons Wants To Be On Defense That Ends Tom Brady’s Career

Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn’t mind giving Tom Brady some extra motivation for the playoffs. In fact, the Dallas linebacker sounds as brash as a trash-talking defensive back.

The Cowboys face Brady and Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs. The NFL placed the game in the Monday Night Football time slot, so Cowboys-Bucs are primetime. Call it the sweet dessert of a three-day football buffet.

And all Micah Parsons did Thursday was add to the hoopla, as if the game needed it. The linebacker doesn’t seem to care that Tom Brady is 7-0 in career starts versus the Cowboys. Here’s what he said Thursday:

“It’s always cool going against Brady because, s***, none of us know when his last game is,” he told reporters. “So hopefully we get the win and get to be known for being the last.”

And Micah Parsons kept talking about Tom Brady, “Like any other quarterback, he bleeds the same way,” the linebacker said. “He’s just a better quarterback than most. So the challenge is higher.”

Some would say Brady is a lot better quarterback than any other who has played the game. However, Brady is in the twilight of his career. Since he’s 45, he has to be, right?

Micah Parsons Notched First Two Sacks of Season Against Tom Brady

And Micah Parsons wasn’t finished making big statements and bold predictions. He’s thinking he’ll have a nice game at Raymond James Stadium. After all, the last time he faced Brady, he sacked him twice.

“Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games,” he said. “That’s just because I want it. Regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made.”

So, will Parsons be a legend after Monday? The Cowboys certainly will need him to kick his game up a notch. The linebacker is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. He’s notched 13.5 quarterback sacks this season.

Parsons has participated in one career playoff game. This time a year ago, the Cowboys lost to San Francisco, 23-17. Parsons registered nine tackles, with three of them solo.

The linebacker probably will play with a grudge. He was left off the first-ever NFLPA All-Pro team that was released earlier this week. The snub might be because Parsons plays more of a hybrid position. He’s equal part edge rusher and off ball linebacker. Nick Bosa (49ers) and Myles Garrett (Browns) earned the first-team spots at edge rusher.

And Micah Parsons probably was thinking about Tom Brady when he tweeted his reaction to being left off the list. But he didn’t mention the quarterback by name.

“Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list!” Parsons posted. “Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it !”