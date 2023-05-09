Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith ended up being a saving grace for his team last season. Drafted in the first round to eventually take over for Tyron Smith at left tackle, an injury to the veteran in the preseason forced the rookie into the role right away. He played the part admirably and heading into the 2023 season, the Cowboys could once again ask him to step up.

This time, Dallas could move Smith to left guard with the goal of starting their best five on the line. He did play two games at guard toward the end of the 2022 season, but only out of necessity due, again, to injuries.

According to the young lineman, he is comfortable stepping in to play wherever they need him.

“I’m like, ‘Just tell me where to go, and I’ll go,’” Smith told ESPN. “I’m ready to go wherever I can to contribute… just ready to keep improving.”

Dallas suffered numerous injuries on the offensive line throughout the 2022 season. It’s typical, and could be their fate again in 2023, which is why Jerry Jones wants to stay flexible with Smith.

“When you get down to the reality of it, we need to be ready for it because we’ve got a couple on the mend, and then Tyron, and you’ve got to look at what the history has been here,” Jones said after the draft. “So we need numbers. We need the flex. Tyler’s shown he can flex. But we think (Terence) Steele can flex, and a couple of those young guys can flex in there too.”

Zack Martin: Year 2 is big for Tyler Smith

Cowboys All-Pro starting guard Zack Martin discussed the young offensive line star this week ahead of what will be a defining second season in the NFL.

“I think Year 2 is a big year … you gotta make that jump,” Martin said of Smith, via DallasCowboys.com. “He did a lot of good things last year, but no one is gonna be surprised by him this year. Everybody is gonna be ready for him. It’s up to him to put the work in and take that next step forward in his game.”

Smith showed steady improvement throughout the 2022 season and Martin believes that will continue to be the case in 2023.

“I know he’ll do that because ever since he’s gotten here, that’s what he’s shown,” Martin said. “He works at it and he cares about it. I’m looking forward to seeing him play, the guy has an incredible ceiling. Hopefully, we can help him get there.”

The Cowboys second-year player knows it requires constant work but he’s been putting it in this offseason.

“Evolving is a huge thing in Year 2,” Smith said. “I’ve been blessed to play a lot of games and get an understanding for the game, understanding the speed of the game. Things start to slow down. NFL speed is different than college speed. It’s just the truth. Once you get some years up under you, the game starts to slow down and you start making strides in technique and understanding what the defense is trying to do. I definitely kind of think that Year 2 jump is there.”