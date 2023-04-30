Though the two sides parted ways earlier this offseason, there could be a reunion between the Dallas Cowboys and running bac Ezekiel Elliott. Team owner Jerry Jones made some interesting comments regarding the 27-year-old ball carrier.

In March, Dallas released Elliott in an effort to save $10 million. And while the running back is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, he’s still available on the free agency market. So, could the Cowboys really be in play to bring him back to AT&T Stadium?

“Ship has not sailed,” Jones told reporters, per the team website. “We haven’t made a decision. We’ve obviously drafted a running back, a little different style than Zeke, but it doesn’t change … For us, as far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that.”

Dallas drafted former Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft. The Cowboys also placed a franchise tag on Tony Pollard, who put together a solid 2022 campaign in Zeke’s absence.

Pollard piled up 1,007 yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. That gave Dallas a level of comfort with the running back to use the franchise tag and release Elliott.

The Cowboys now have five ball carriers on the roster, but Jones says the team will consider all its options before the start of the 2023 season.

“That’s what we’ll be sitting here evaluating and look and see what his situation is [and] what our situation is,” Jones said. “But I haven’t ruled out Zeke.”

Dak Prescott would love Ezekiel Elliott to Return

If the Cowboys do reach an agreement with Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott will be pretty pleased. He would love to continue working with the running back.

“That sure would be nice,” Prescott said via The Adam Schefter Podcast. “There are a lot of people, not only on the team but in the organization, that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. … Hopefully that could happen.”

Zeke is a seven-year veteran of the NFL, spending his entire career in Dallas thus far. In that span, he’s piled up 8,262 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns on the ground while maintaining a 4.4 yards per carry average. He’s also added 2,336 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches to his stat line.

Elliott didn’t want to speak on his future, but he has stated that he’s “doing great,” despite his status as a free agent running back. Now that the draft is over, it’ll be interesting to see what teams reach out to the veteran running back.