Mike McCarthy’s staff continues to change. The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with another assistant, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is also out.

Per the report from Archer, Nussmeier’s contract expired and has been in contact with other teams. He’s the eighth assistant from the 2022 Cowboys staff to part ways with the organization.

Dallas ended the regular season with a 12-5 record but had a disappointing postseason run. The Cowboys fell 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier will also not return to the Cowboys. He was out of contract and has had a few teams reach out to him, including at least one for a coordinator job, per source. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 30, 2023

A number of assistant coaches have been let go since the Cowboys’ season ended last weekend. It’s further evidence that Jerry Jones is serious about pursuing a Super Bowl ring.

Nussmeier had been with the Cowboys since 2018, starting as the tight ends coach. He moved to quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier was the second coach the Cowboys cut ties with on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the team also moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, Moore and Dallas mutually agreed to part ways following the Cowboys’ exit from the playoffs. The OC is expected to be a hot candidate for several jobs this offseason.

Per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to call the plays in 2023. The Cowboys will still search for a new offensive coordinator during the offseason.

Moore spent five seasons in Dallas. He started as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 before getting the bump to offensive coordinator, a position he held from 2019-22.

When the Cowboys take the field in 2023, the sideline is going to look a lot different.