Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott unveiled his new tattoo sleeve on his right leg Tuesday.

The tattoo nearly covers the entirety of Prescott’s leg, and features an image of the skyline of Dallas. Andres Ortega, who inked Prescott with the piece, shared photos of the finished product on Instagram. Ortega noted the piece took 10 hours to complete.

In addition to the Dallas skyline, Prescott’s tattoo includes shoutouts to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Daffy Duck, a Pegasus, a moose, Marylin Monroe and the word “faith,” per Sports Illustrated. Prescott included a piece of his upbringing, getting a tattoo of the Pine Creek Estates mobile home community in Haughton, Louisiana, where the 29-year-old grew up.

Prescott will hope the new tattoos bring along newfound success in 2023. He is coming off a season in which he paced the league with 15 interceptions in 12 games. Prescott threw for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns. He added 182 yards and a score on the ground.

Dallas went 8-4 in his starts and clinched a playoff berth. The Cowboys’ postseason run came to an end in the NFC Divisional Round with a 19-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards with one touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jerry Jones Expresses Confidence in Dak Prescott

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently expressed confidence in Prescott, making a comparison to the recently-retired Tom Brady.

“I’ve really felt for quite a while that Dak has the ability,” Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I don’t want to dare do this to Dak or me or anybody, but I think just as Brady became, in my mind, better and better and more impactful on how [his team] won as he got into his career, I think Dak really has those qualities. I think he can get better.”

If it’s up to executive vice president Stephen Jones, Prescott will be staying in Dallas for quite some time. Jones recently said the Cowboys are looking to extend the quarterback’s contract, which is signed through the 2024 NFL season.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak,” Jones said in February. “We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”