Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Reportedly Dating Female College Athlete

As soon as the season ended for the Cowboys, word broke that Dak Prescott had been dealing with the breakup of his girlfriend.

Now, he and Natalie Buffett, his girlfriend of about two years, actually broke up last March. The New York Post broke the news, albeit months after it happened. And in a story published Thursday, the Post said that Prescott is moving on with a college swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch as 'rebound' https://t.co/wHjJXRJTAN pic.twitter.com/BXLZxzMNkB — Page Six (@PageSix) January 26, 2023

Jannasch is on the LSU swim team. The 20-year-old junior specializes in the breast stroke. We’re not sure when she and Dak Prescott met. But we do know that Jannasch, whose brother Jack also swims for LSU, is from Frisco. If you know your Dallas geography, Jerry Jones built a huge new Cowboys complex with a covered practice field several years ago in Frisco.

The Post said that Jannasch’s father is in charge of a mortgage company that’s a corporate sponsor with the Cowboys. She loves to post photos on social media. But she and Dak Prescott aren’t Instagram official.

So how serious are Dak Prescott and his swimming lady friend? Her friends say the two were together over the holidays. An unidentified source told the Post:

“She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on. But given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing.”

The two have the SEC in common. Dak Prescott was a star quarterback for Mississippi State. And the Bulldogs play in the SEC’s west division with LSU.

Prescott and his Cowboys got eliminated from the NFL playoffs last Sunday. They dropped a divisional contest to the San Francisco 49ers. So Prescott has more free time. But he’s probably not in a good mood.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are undergoing some significant staff changes. Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Thursday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is sticking with the team. Quinn had interviewed for the head coaching jobs at Indianapolis, Denver and Arizona.

But while Quinn remains, owner Jerry Jones opted not to renew the contracts of six assistants, including three on the offensive side of the ball. They are Skip Peete, Kyle Valero and Joe Philbin. Valero was an analytics, quality control assistant. Peete coached running backs and Philbin was in charge of Dallas’ offensive line.

In addition, McCarthy told reporters Thursday that he’s still evaluating offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who interviewed for the Panthers head coaching job.

“I really don’t want to play this game today,” McCarthy told reporters. “It’s been a long couple of days. Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated. Every coach will be evaluated. The evaluations, it takes more than one day.”