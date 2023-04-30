Dreams become a reality for every NFL draftee after hearing their name called by the commissioner. In some cases, getting the call is more significant than football.

When former Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn got the call from the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round, it wasn’t Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy who was on the line — instead, Vaughn’s father, Chris, who is the assistant director of college scouting for the team.

“Hey buddy, this is Dad. My phone wasn’t working,” Chris Vaughn told his son. “But look here, man. Do you want to come to work with me next week?”

The audio of Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, Chris Vaughn, calling his son Deuce to let him know that Dallas had drafted him.



“I wouldn’t mind that at all,” Deuce replied.

The Cowboys war room burst into cheer and applause for the one-in-a-lifetime moment between father and son, not player and scout.

Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy welcome Deuce Vaughn to the Cowboys family

It wasn’t just Deuce’s father that was emotional about the draft pick. The entire Cowboys organization, starting from the top, was ecstatic about having someone like him become a Cowboy.

“I’m speaking for everybody that is really in the heart of the Dallas Cowboys organization with a tear in their eye,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said to Vaughn over the phone. “We’re so happy to have you on the Dallas Cowboys. … You earned every ounce of me being able to make this call. I’m just so excited. There’s something magical about this moment that may be bigger than we realize.”

Speaking of ounces, every single one matters to Deuce Vaughn. He measured in as the shortest player to ever participate in the NFL Combine at 5-foot-5 and weighs 180 pounds. Vaughn’s size has been why he’s been overlooked most of his career, but his body of work on the field throws any concerns about his size out of the window. Not to mention it helps that his father was there to vouch for him.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ve been doing this a long time but this is so special for you and your whole family,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told Vaughn. “And if you can, make sure you drive so you make sure your dad is on time for work. We’d appreciate it.”

In 2022, Vaughn ran for a career-high 1,558 yards with nine touchdowns, along with 378 yards receiving and three more scores. He was named a first-team All-American by four different publications for his efforts. The year before, he totaled 1,404 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

He will look to carry that same production into the NFL and prove once and for all that size doesn’t matter — even if he is one of the smallest players in the league.