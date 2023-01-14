Micah Parsons is in a self-proclaimed snarly NFL playoff mode. But on Saturday, the star Cowboys linebacker announced some sweet personal news.

He’s a girl dad for the first time. He announced the birth via Twitter, providing all but the name of his new born daughter.

“7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl!” And Micah Parsons then used the hashtage #girldad, which was made so social media cool by the late Kobe Bryant.

The Cowboys are prepping for Tampa Bay, their super wildcard weekend playoff opponent. But the game is primetime, Monday, so there was no issue for Micah Parsons to take a few hours away from football. Call the baby arrival a perfect time. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy excused Parsons from Saturday’s practice, which was only a walk-through session.

Did you know that the 23-year-old Parsons already is a father? And the birth of his son in 2018 enriched him as a man and impacted his football career. He’d just enrolled at Penn State when Malcolm was born. When the Covid pandemic delayed college football, Parsons decided to skip the season to take care of his two-year-old. He then graduated early from Penn State and gave up his final seasons of eligibility with the Nittany Lions to turn pro. The Cowboys selected him with the 12th pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Parsons shares some photos of his oldest child, but these snapshots are rare. About two years ago, he posted a photo of Malcolm to celebrate this third birthday.

The father-son photo featured this caption: “I love you boy! This is your day, three years ago today you changed my life! Idk where I would be without you! But I hope you become the best person you can be! You growing up to fast on me! This is the beginning of our journey.”

Now, back to Micah Parsons and some on-field football talk. Earlier this week, the Cowboys linebacker felt the NFLPA snubbed him when he didn’t make the union’s inaugural All-Pro list. His exclusion might be because he splits his time as a edge rusher and off-ball backer. San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett earned the first-team edge rusher spots.

Parson’s reaction. Don’t distract him.

“Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list!” he tweeted. “Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it!”

And later in the week, he also provided some motivation for Tom Brady and the Bucs. (We must remember that Brady owns a 7-0 career recorder as a starter against the Cowboys.) There’s a ton of speculation that the 45-year-old could be in his final season. He’s already retired once.

“It’s always cool going against Brady because, s***, none of us know when his last game is,” Micah Parsons told reporters. “So hopefully we get the win and get to be known for being the last.”