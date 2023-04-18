Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Calls His Shot for the NFL Season After Paying Taxes

Micah Parsons is calling his shot. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker sent out a message to the NFL world on Twitter about a big year in 2023. His motivation? Uncle Sam.

Parsons has already emerged as one of the top defensive players in the league during his first two years. His desire to be great and win a Super Bowl ring typically is enough to fuel the former Penn State star’s fire.

But after seeing how much Uncle Sam took from taxes this year, the linebacker says he has more motivation than ever. He wants to be able to recoup some of those losses, apparently.

“I’m ’bout to have the year of my life!!” Parsons wrote on Twitter. “If I wasn’t hungry before!! Them taxes made me real hungry for sure!!”

Hey, whatever works, right?

Parsons has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons in Dallas. In 2021, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. There’s no question that early in his career he’s lived up to the hype.

Parsons started all 17 games for the Cowboys during the 2022 campaign. He recorded 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and forced and recovered three fumbles as the team finished with a 12-5 record.

What will Parsons’ “year of his life” look like now that he’s motivated by Uncle Sam to be at his best? We can’t wait to see.

Micah Parsons Sporting a New Number in 2023?

If Parsons is preparing to have the best year of his life on the field in 2023, why not do so wearing a new jersey number? The two-time Pro Bowler says he plans to make a switch.

After the NFL announced it would allow players to wear the No. 0 on jerseys beginning next season, Parsons immediately jumped at the chance to call dibs. He took to Twitter shortly after the news broke.

“I’m switching!!” Parsons wrote on Twitter. “Agent 0 coming soon!”

He didn’t even give his teammates a chance to claim the new number.

During the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix in March, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that owners approved a rule to allow players to wear No. 0. The change was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in March.

So, there will be a lot of changes for Parsons in 2023. He’s about to have the season of his life, he’s changing his jersey number and he’s got a (self-proclaimed) new nickname.