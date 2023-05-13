Cowboys star Micah Parsons fires back at Marlon Humphrey with prediction for upcoming season

Micah Parsons wasn’t interested in playing any games on social media Friday. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker shot down the suggestion from cornerback Marlon Humphrey that he wants to join the Baltimore Ravens.

Humphrey sent Cowboys fans into a panic on Friday during a back-and-forth with Parsons on Twitter. The Ravens star said to the linebacker, “Do you still want to come to the Ravens? Or were just was talking that night?”

Parsons was quick to respond to that tweet. And he’s already making a bold prediction for the upcoming season.

“Ravens will sink just like the titanic!!” Parsons wrote. “This ish is real Marlo!!! Cowboys (Super Bowl) catch me in Vegas!!”

Humphrey’s tweet about Parsons certainly caught eyeballs from NFL fans on Friday, but Parsons seems to be pretty happy in Dallas. And why wouldn’t he?

Parsons has already earned Pro Bowl trips in each of his first two seasons in the league. In 2021, he earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He’s piled up 149 tackles, 26.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown with the Cowboys already.

The one knock against Dallas has been short playoff runs under head coach Mike McCarthy. Parsons predicts that will change this year, though.

If Parsons’ prediction does come to fruition, it’ll be the first time the Cowboys have reached the Super Bowl in nearly 30 years. The last time Dallas played for the Lombardi Trophy came in 1995.

What prompted Humphrey’s Twitter comment on Friday? It all started with his own tweet about the Titanic. Apparently, he didn’t know it was an actual ship until very, very recently.

“Was today years old when I found out the Titanic was real,” he wrote. “That’s wild lowkey.”

Parsons had no trouble making a comment on Humphrey’s post, saying, “I don’t expect anything less from Marlo.”

That’s when Humphrey took things to new level and mentioned Parsons’ alleged interest in joining the Ravens.

Parsons has been pretty active on Twitter this past week. The linebacker jumped into a back-and-forth with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Parsons posted a picture with former Los Angeles Rams star Andrew Whitworth. Hill chimed in by saying, “so now you motivational speaker? I’m confused.” Parsons clapped back.

“Yeah ! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is tua!!!” Parsons tweeted with laughing emojis. “I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!!”

The Cowboys play the Dolphins in Miami on Christmas Eve.