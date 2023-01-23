Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard wouldn’t have been able to play in the NFC championship game or Super Bowl, even if Dallas had made it past the 49ers.

Reports from the Dallas Morning News and ESPN say that Pollard not only suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday, but he also broke his fibula. That’s the non weight-bearing bone that extends from the knee to the ankle. It’s a common fracture with severe ankle sprains.

The Morning News reported that Pollard will need surgery, with a possible four-month recovery.

Tony Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain & a fractured fibula in Sunday’s loss, a person w/ knowledge of the injury said. A timetable won’t be determined until surgery is completed, but a four-month timeframe is reasonable.



Big blow for soon to be free agent. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 23, 2023

Cowboy Fans May Not See Both Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott on Team This Fall

There’s a good chance that the Cowboys will give their backfield a redo. So don’t expect to see both Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott on the team in 2023.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said that the Cowboys want to keep Pollard and are prepared to use the franchise tag on him. This move would bump his salary to $10.1 million for the fall. Pollard gained 1,007 rushing yards during the regular season. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys want to keep RB Tony Pollard and the franchise tag is considered an option; As for the #49ers, a massive Nick Bosa extension is a priority for this offseason. pic.twitter.com/gm2fNqmE8L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Elliott is set to make $16.72 million. It’s doubtful the Cowboys want to keep them both. Elliott, a first-round pick in 2016, suffered through career lows this season as he alternated with Tony Pollard. He gained 876 yards on 231 carries. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry as the Cowboys opted to use him most in short-yardage situations.

With Tony Pollard out of the game, the Cowboys turned to Ezekiel Elliott against the 49ers. It might’ve been Elliott’s final game in blue and silver. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Pollard left Sunday’s game in the second quarter, Dallas needed to lean on Elliott for its rushing attack. Elliott gained only 26 yards. His final play in a Cowboys uniform could be that wacky game-ender. He was the center, snapping the ball to Dak Prescott. The quarterback was supposed to throw it to a receiver, who then could start lateraling the ball to other players in an effort to score. But a 49er defender smashed into Elliott and forced Prescott into an early throw.

Will it be his final time in a Cowboys jersey?

“I’ve definitely thought about it,” Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I want to be here. I don’t have a crystal ball. Can’t predict the future, but definitely want to be here.”