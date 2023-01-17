Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Sends Message To Stephen A. Smith After Win Over Bucs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs wants folks to watch what they say about his team. Especially Stephen A. Smith. It is one of the best rivalries in sports and sports media. Stephen A. against the Cowboys.

On defense, Trevon Diggs keeps things together for the Cowboys at times. He doesn’t rack up an insane amount of tackles, but he gets his job done. He had two combined tackles against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

After the 31-14 win, he found the nearest camera and put out a message for the #1 Dallas hater in the land.

“We just won. What was the score? 31-14, Stephen A. watch your mouth!”

Any win in the postseason that they can get, the Dallas Cowboys are going to take. When that win comes on the road in the playoffs, then it’s even bigger. It was a night that wasn’t perfect.

But Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are out of the playoffs. Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys are on their way to the second round. That’s the only thing that matters. This team has the defense, and it has the offensive weapons, but can it keep it together for a stretch of games?

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys Move On Despite Kicking Woes

While the focus was on Dak Prescott’s reactions, guys like Trevon Diggs had to be suffering on the sideline too. Kicker Brett Maher came out to the first round of the playoffs and forgot how to do his job.

Maher missed not one, not two, not three, but FOUR extra point attempts. It was so bad that Prescott was begging his team to go for two for the rest of the game. While they could afford a handful of points to disappear this game, the second round won’t be so kind I imagine.

Prescott watched as his 305 passing yards, four TDs through the air and an additional on the ground, were all put in jeopardy. When Tom Brady is on the other sideline, a point here and there can drive you insane.

Luckily, Tampa couldn’t score much. Trevon Diggs and his team are happy to be moving on. Let’s see if this is the year Dallas marches to the Super Bowl.