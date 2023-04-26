Cris Collinsworth’s Kansas City Chiefs draft prediction has NFL fans perplexed

Cris Collinsworth, the NFL analyst and former Bengals wideout, dabbled this week in some mock draft opinion, with his choice for the Chiefs stunning some fans.

Quick, name the greatest area of need for Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs, who will select No. 31 Thursday night, are thought to be interested in a wide receiver. The best thing they could do is select the top toys for Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback in the league.

But Collinsworth projected some zaniness in the Chiefs war room come Thursday night. That’s because he believes KC, with the final pick of the first round, goes with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Get this, Hooker, at 25, is only two years younger than Mahomes, who is coming off his second Super Bowl win.

In his final mock draft of 2023, Cris Collinsworth has the #Chiefs at 31 taking…



Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. 🧐 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/42fTijwObZ — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) April 25, 2023

Now, after Collinsworth explained himself, his choice for the Chiefs in his last mock of the season makes sense. He’s not arguing that Hooker will be Mahomes’ eventual successor. Rather, Collinsworth wants the guy around for those games Mahomes won’t be able to play.

Hooker is rising up the draft boards. But keep in mind, these past two weeks are known for draft misinformation. Teams and agents put out bad info to cloud what they’re actually doing.

Hooker was a Heisman favorite when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Usually, it takes a pro player about a year to completely recover from such an injury and surgery. So Hooker wouldn’t be ready to do much this fall. He also can’t do much for the scouts this spring. But they can scrutinize his game film. Plus, teams brought Hooker in for visits. He receives high marks for leadership and game knowledge.

“Anytime a quarterback comes in and (the team) gets lifted,” Collinsworth marveled in regards to Hooker. That’s why he wants him on the roster as the emergency option if Mahomes goes down.

Quarterbacks could be tricky this draft. There are as many as four, possibly five, who should go Thursday night in the draft. That group may or may not include Hooker. Alabama’s Bryce Young should go No. 1, then you have C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky). We’ve seen Hooker go as high as in the teens, maybe even flirting with the top 10.

More than likely, the Chiefs draft a wide receiver. Zay Flowers, the Boston College wideout, even worked out with Mahomes last week during a special Chiefs throwing camp in Fort Worth. But stay tuned. The Draft is its most fun when it torches all the mock picks.