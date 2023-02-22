Cryptic Messages Fuel Rampant Stefon Diggs Blockbuster Trade Speculation

The Cowboys are in need of another quality receiver. So might Stefon Diggs be headed towards Dallas sometime soon?

It’s fun to speculate, even if it involves ignoring the financials, while deciphering social media posts shared by Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo wideout, and his younger brother, Trevon, the Cowboys cornerback.

First, let’s hit Trevon’s Instagram Story feed. A Dallas Cowboys podcaster/blogger screen-shotted a post from last week. And as you can see, Trevon is envisioning a pair of brothers in silver and blue.

Trevon Diggs posted an edit of Stefon Diggs in a Dallas Cowboys jersey on his Instagram story.



(via @TrevonDiggs) pic.twitter.com/uAy1L3KSOw — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 16, 2023

And Trevon also told the same podcaster/blogger: “We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here. We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”

Meanwhile, we still don’t know if Stefon Diggs is happy in Buffalo. It’s been almost a month since the Bills saw their season come to an end in the snow against the Bengals. Buffalo imagined themselves in the Super Bowl. Instead, Cincinnati upset the Bills at home in the divisonal rounds of the NFL playoffs.

Stefon Diggs caught only four passes for 35 yards that afternoon. Cameras found him arguing with quarterback Josh Allen.

Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline pic.twitter.com/J2heSTBMrc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2023

And he then had a bad reaction to the loss. He left the home lockerroom at Highmark Stadium without speaking to anyone. However, he did tweet: “Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah.” And that was followed by “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah”

Bills coach Sean McDermott, at least publicly, defended Stefon Diggs, telling reporters:

“That’s what makes him good, is what you saw. … It hurts and I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt.”

But now, do the Bills still want him on the team? All this trade talk, cryptic or otherwise, will be meaningful as of next month. The official start of trade season is March 15, specifically at 4 p.m. Eastern time. That’s when all 2022 contracts expire.

Still, Stefon Diggs appears to have something on his mind, although he intentionally isn’t sharing it. No wonder people are pondering what’s up. He wants everyone to know that he’s “playing zero games…” He then followed that tweet with “everybody know wassup wit me…” (Do they?)

There were more tweets. Stefon Diggs wrote: “I stay out the way… and mind my business” The last was “you’re the ceo of your life. Run it how you see fit.”

Buffalo probably will try to keep Diggs happy. If they try to trade him to the Cowboys or any other team before June 1, it’ll cost them almost $35 million against the cap. That’s way expensive for brotherly love.