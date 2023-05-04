Dak Prescott addresses possible extension with Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering year three of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the franchise in March 2021.

Though the Cowboys have time to discuss the 29-year-old’s next contract, that didn’t stop the Dallas media from asking Prescott Wednesday how things stand.

“Probably less in tuned than ever, really, to be honest with you,” Prescott told Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Y’all know every offseason is for me to go in there and get better as best as I can, and that stuff — I leave to the Cowboys and I leave to my agent. They got it done years ago, and when it’s time to get it done again, I trust in both of them. As [Cowboys executive vice president] Stephen [Jones] has said, it might happen overnight, who knows, right? But that’s not any of my concerns or in my thought processes.”

Prescott is coming off a season in which he paced the league with 15 interceptions in 12 games. He threw for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns. Prescott added 182 yards and a score on the ground.

Dallas went 8-4 in his starts and clinched a playoff berth. The Cowboys’ postseason run came to an end in the NFC Divisional Round with a 19-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards with one touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cowboys looking to extend Dak Prescott’s contract

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently expressed confidence in Prescott, making a comparison to the recently-retired Tom Brady.

“I’ve really felt for quite a while that Dak has the ability,” Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I don’t want to dare do this to Dak or me or anybody, but I think just as Brady became, in my mind, better and better and more impactful on how [his team] won as he got into his career, I think Dak really has those qualities. I think he can get better.”

If it’s up to Stephen Jones, Prescott will be staying in Dallas for quite some time. Jones recently said the Cowboys are looking to extend the quarterback’s contract, which is signed through the 2024 NFL season.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak,” Jones said in February. “We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”