Dak Prescott Details ‘Tough’ First Day Back Following Ezekiel Elliott Departure, Coaching Staff Changes

The Dallas Cowboys began the voluntary offseason workout program last week, officially kicking off the journey to the 2023 season. The weeks leading up to the start of the program were full of change for the Cowboys and especially for Dak Prescott.

Dallas parted ways with Prescott’s lone remaining classmate Ezekiel Elliott, as well as second-leading receiver Dalton Schultz. On top of that, they opted not to renew the contracts of eight coaching staff members, including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

At the Light It Up gala on Friday, Prescott opened up about what the first day back at the Star was like after so many changes.

“It was tough going in Day 1,” Prescott said. “Not just because of Zeke, but a bunch of coaching changes. I can’t say it was tough, it was interesting. ‘How’s this going to feel? What’s this going to be like?’ When I left, it was amazing, honestly. It was change, but it was a sense of positive change and excitement for me. I’m an optimistic guy and always have been – you guys know that.

“I guess going into there, I couldn’t tell if the glass was half-full or half-empty. And then I leave, it was definitely half full. I’m excited about the direction we’re going.”

Although the changes for the Cowboys sent several of Prescott’s closest friends away, they also brought in new faces.

Jerry Jones and his front office executed trades that sent two 2023 fifth-round picks out of Dallas in exchange for former Texans wideout Brandin Cooks and former Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Dallas also signed outside free agents this offseason, picking up running back Ronald Jones, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and long snapper Trent Sieg.

They also secured safety Donovan Wilson, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, DE Dante Fowler, tackle Johnathan Hankins and franchise-tagged Tony Pollard to keep them off the free agency market.

Prescott helps Dallas scout wide receivers in 2023 draft class

More new faces are a week away from joining Prescott and the Cowboys. With the 2023 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, Dallas will add seven new players into the mix.

According to the franchise quarterback, he is happy with his current level of involvement in the draft process. Like he did last season, Prescott has reached out to certain prospects, receivers in particular, as part of the Cowboys’ due diligence.

“I’m going to do a little bit like last year,” Prescott said. “A couple of receivers, I have their tape – watch them. May give them a call. And maybe we take them, maybe we don’t. But it does feel good even to have an input and to know it is listened to.”