Dak Prescott Fires Back At Media Questioning Mike McCarthy’s Job Security

Some might believe Mike McCarthy’s job status is in jeopardy as the Dallas Cowboys head into their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. Dak Prescott is not one of those individuals.

Monday, the Cowboys travel to Tampa in hopes of advancing to the next round of the NFL playoffs. Earlier in the week, Prescott was asked about McCarthy’s job security entering the postseason. He didn’t hold back in his response.

“It’s comical in a sense. First, what back to back 12 wins in y’all tell me how long and we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy?” Prescott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “That just shows you when you play for this organization what comes with it and that’s why it’s important to create these walls around us, create this safe place in our locker room and understanding what matters is the men that go out there and get in between the lines and put the work in throughout the week for us to go out and win.”

Each of the past two seasons, McCarthy’s Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record. Last year, Dallas lost to San Francisco in the Wild Card game. There are rumblings that if the Cowboys don’t make a deep playoff push, owner Jerry Jones might start looking to make a change.

From the sound of it, Prescott doesn’t believe that should be an option.

Cowboys Have Motivation Heading into Playoff Game vs. Bucs

As if making a playoff run didn’t provide enough motivation, the Dallas Cowboys have even more incentive in Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Micah Parsons, in particular, has something he wants to accomplish.

Parsons recently said that he wants Dallas to be the team that ends Tom Brady’s career in the NFL.

“It’s always cool going against Brady because, s***, none of us know when his last game is,” he told reporters. “So hopefully we get the win and get to be known for being the last.”

Dallas and Tampa Bay played in Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season. The Buccaneers got the best of the Cowboys in that contest, winning 19-3 at AT&T Stadium.

You can bet the Cowboys will be hungry to return to the favor on Monday night … and potentially send Brady into retirement.