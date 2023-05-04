Dak Prescott raves about new Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks still has that amazing speed. But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said the team’s newest receiver brings more to the table than the ability to sprint past a cornerback.

Cooks became a first-round draft pick in 2014, weeks after he ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Since then, he’s caught passes from the likes of Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Dallas traded for Cooks in March to bring more speed and experience to its offense. And Dak Prescott is here for all of it.

“The moment the guy showed up, the way he just carries himself from drill to drill,” Prescott raved this week as he talked to reporters about Cooks. “What he does pre-workouts, post-workouts, to take care of his body and make sure he has that speed. … The productivity that he’s had over his career is impressive. When you’re just throwing to him, it stands out, his speed is just different from any other.”

Then Prescott brings up how Cooks is helping everyone else who plays the position.

“The way he approaches the game, his knowledge,” Prescott said. “He’s already helping CeeDee (Lamb), those younger guys. (He’s) playing cornerback, teaching them little nuances of route running. (And) he’s going to be huge for me and huge for the (receivers) room.”

The Cowboys want Cooks to play the same speed role as Amari Cooper did for them in 2021. Conversely, Cooks wants to be on a team that wins. He spent the past three seasons with the Texans. And Houston won all of 11 games while Cooks was in uniform. The Texans struggled mightily on offense last year. Still, Cooks led all Houston receivers with 57 catches for 699 yards.

“I couldn’t be hungrier,” Cooks told reporters after signing with the Cowboys. “When you have those three years under your belt, that’s definitely fueling the fire and hunger to help my team win. I can’t wait. I truly can’t.”

Dak Prescott loves new Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks, who played for the Texans the last three seasons.(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

And Cooks shows Dak Prescott some love as well. They’ve been working out together for the past month.

“I’ve been around some great ones, and we’ve been throwing around and let me tell you, that guy can sling that ball,” Cooks said of Prescott. “I’m just excited to get going, no doubt. He’s special with that ball coming out of his hands and his natural-born leadership. There’s a couple guys that I’ve been around that can lead a team, and the way he’s doing it being this young is unbelievable for sure.”