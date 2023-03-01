The Dallas Cowboys rank as the fifth-best franchise in the NFL, per the inaugural NFLPA player-voted report card.

1,300 players voted, giving the Cowboys high marks in treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff and locker room. The only category in which Dallas received a less-than-sufficient grade was team travel, earning a C- (T-23rd).

“The Dallas Cowboys are ranked 5th best in the team guide,” the report card reads. “As you would expect for a team that is ranked this high, most of what was reviewed – facilities, equipment, staff and general support of players – was top-notch.

“There were only two issues that stood out that players feel could use improvement. First, the players feel like the training room is understaffed. The Cowboys trainers grade highly, but the players wish there were more training staff. Second, they are one of seven teams in the NFL that does not offer players first-class seats for travel. Instead, coaches and staff sit up front, and players sit in coach seats both before and after they play.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy and team owner Jerry Jones received praise from players around the league.

“Another positive note, Mike McCarthy sets aside time every week for his players to recover, which is greatly appreciated, making him one of the most well-liked coaches in the league,” the report card reads. “96% of the team believes that Jerry Jones is willing to invest to make the facilities better, ranking him at 12th overall.”

Dallas Cowboys Believe in Dak Prescott

Following a season in which Dallas was bounced in the NFC Divisional Round following a 12-5 regular season, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones addressed the future of quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott paced the league with 15 interceptions in 12 starts in 2022.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak. We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic,” Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine Monday. “Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”