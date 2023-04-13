Dallas Cowboys Are Showing Their Pre-NFL Draft Hand… Or Is It a Bluff?

We’re two weeks and a day away from the biggest NFL event of the off-season. Raise your hand if you’ve figured out who the Cowboys may draft. Signs may be pointing to Dallas embracing a receiver in the first round.

No doubt, quarterback Dak Prescott wants options to complement CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys’ first-round pick in the 2020 draft. Most analysts have linked a tight end to Dallas in the opening round. But now it could be a receiver. The Cowboys own the 26th pick. And for now, we’re assuming that’s where they stay unless owner Jerry Jones gets the trade itch.

The Cowboys have met with a handful of receivers with first-round grades. The group includes Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, North Carolina’s Josh Downs, TCU’s Quentin Johnston, Boston College’s Zay Flowers and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.

That’s a ton of face time with players at a specific position. But keep in mind, this part of the draft process is all about finalizing the selections as well as flooding the zone with a ton of deceptive smoke. Tis the season.

A hamstring injury curtailed Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s last season at Ohio State. But all the Cowboys need to do in their draft evaluation is flip on the tape of his Rose Bowl game, Jan. 1, 2022. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Cowboys Wouldn’t Need to Trade Up to Top 10 to Draft a Receiver

So far, no receiver is projected as a top-10 pick. Teams are obsessed with quarterbacks, as always, with four possibly going in the top 10. There could be a pair of defensive backs, at least one offensive lineman, perhaps two, a linebacker and at least two rush ends.

The best receiver prospect could be Smith-Njigba, the Buckeye star. He showed his strength at the end of the 2021 season. In the Rose Bowl against Oregon, Smith-Njigba caught 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He and C.J. Stroud, the potential first pick later this month, were on the same offensive plane that afternoon in Pasadena.

Smith-Njigba strained a hamstring last season and he played in only three games. He didn’t even attempt a 40-yard dash at the Combine. In late March, he ran an unofficial 4.53 at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

“I just think my playmaking ability is second to none in this draft,” he recently told ESPN. “From playing basketball [as a kid], I feel like my creativity is what sets me apart also. Being able to create and react to the defender is the strong point in my game, and taking advantage of that. I just try to use all those qualities and get the job done.”

The Cowboys may use their first round draft choice to pick TCU’s Quentin Johnston. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Dallas Could Stick Close to Home with Its Top Pick

The Cowboys could look to liven up their draft by plucking a player from nearby Fort Worth. Quentin Johnston was a significant part of TCU’s near-perfect season. Former coach Gary Patterson signed Johnston, the one-time Texas Longhorn pledge. And he ended up being the second-highest prospect signed in Patterson’s two decades in Cowtown.

Dallas did recently add a quality receiver, trading for Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks. He’s definitely a quality journeyman. He’s posted six seasons of at least 1,000 yards in receiving, doing so with the Texans, Rams, Patriots and Saints.

And the Cowboys still could include a tight end in their first-round draft plan. After all, they need to replace Dalton Schultz, their second-leading receiver from 2022. He recently signed with the Texans.

There also is a ton of buzz about the Cowboys using the first-round draft pick on Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson. The tailback is one of the top overall prospects available. But the NFL typically shuns the position in the first round.