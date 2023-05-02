Following the 2023 NFL Draft that netted the Dallas Cowboys eight additions to the roster, the team has assigned new jersey numbers.

Two of the 2023 draftees will take over numbers worn by Cowboys players during the 2022 season.

Starting with the No. 26 overall pick, former Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith, here are the new numbers to look out for on the field this season:

Mazi Smith, DT, No. 58

Luke Schoonmaker, TE, No. 86

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, No. 35

Viliami “Junior” Fehoko, DL, No. 93

Asim Richards, OL, No. 76

Eric Scott, CB, No. 37

Deuce Vaughn, RB, No. 42

Jalen Brooks, WR, No. 83

The Cowboys drafted Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker with the plan to replace the production lost by the departure of Dalton Schultz to the Texans. Coincidentally, Schoonmaker will also replace Schultz as the No. 86 on the roster. Schultz wore 86 during his five seasons with the Cowboys before leaving in free agency this offseason.

The No. 76 is also another recycled number from the 2022 season. Former TCU OL Aviante Collins wore 76 last season but it will now be worn by new addition Asim Richards. At UNC, where he contributed for four seasons, Richards wore No. 72.

Like Richards, former Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is also getting a new number. Vaughn wore the No. 22 jersey while with the Wildcats, however, the Cowboys have essentially unofficially retired the number. Running back legend Emmitt Smith wore it from 1990-2002. As the son of a Dallas scout, Vaughn was well aware that he wouldn’t be able to continue wearing his number from Kansas State.

“I know that No. 22 is 100 percent off the table, so we’re going to have to go and make something shake,” Vaughn told reporters.

Stephen Jones rates Cowboys’ draft: ‘Overall, a success’

According to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, the 2023 class is an “overall success” in the eyes of the front office.

“Obviously, we’re very satisfied and fired up about our draft class,” Jones said on Saturday. “At the end of the day, I think we accomplished everything we wanted to get done. There’s no question we made our football team better.

“We’re still doing something that we feel is almost as important as the draft, which is college free agents. From all the reports that we’re getting, it seems like that’s going really well too. All in all, I think we hit all the bases throughout the draft, and I think we’re having a successful college free agency as we speak. Overall, a success.”

Since Jones’ remarks, the Cowboys have added 13 undrafted free agents who will join their eight draftees at rookie minicamp.