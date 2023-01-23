Dallas Cowboys Botch Halftime Tweet During 49ers Game in Hilarious Fashion

The Dallas Cowboys might need to return to an elementary school math class. The team hilariously botched the halftime score of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco took a 9-6 lead into the locker room on Sunday. For most of us, that means the Niners owned a 3-point advantage. But in the initial tweet from the Cowboys, the scoreboard read “9-6,” followed by the caption “tied up.”

As you might imagine, that tweet was deleted. On the second try, the team got it right.

In Dallas’ defense, the 49ers made a last-second field goal to close out the half. The tweet had probably been typed up before the team hit the “send” button.

Still, it doesn’t make the flub any less funny.

Texas Governor Roasts Dallas Cowboys Kicker

Brett Maher’s struggles from the NFC Wild Card game a week ago continued on Sunday in San Francisco. The kicker had his first extra point blocked in the NFC Divisional Round contest against the 49ers.

Groans could be heard across the country and plenty of fans fired off tweets in frustration over another botched PAT. Even Texas Gov. Greg Abbott roasted Maher for the missed kick.

“I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker.”

That’s … probably not true. Remember, a Dallas news anchor tested his leg after the Cowboys’ win over the Buccaneers last week. It did not go well for him. I’m guessing Abbott’s results would be similar.

Last week, Maher missed four of his five PAT attempts. With Sunday’s miss, he’s now botched five of his first six extra-point tries.

Fortunately for Maher, he drilled a field goal later in the game. Maybe that puts him back on the right track.