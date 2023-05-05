Brandin Cooks compares Dak Prescott to former teammates Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still getting familiar with his new teammates but one in particular has already left a lasting impression on him. At the 10th annual Home Run Derby, Cooks opened up about what it’s been like playing with quarterback Dak Prescott so far.

“I’ve been around some great ones,” Cooks said, via Jon Machota. “We’ve been throwing, and I’ve got to tell you, that guy can sling that ball… He’s special.”

“Special” is high praise from a veteran like Cooks. The wideout going into his 10th season in the league has played with NFL quarterbacking legends like Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

The Cowboys brought in Cooks this offseason in exchange for one of their late-round 2023 draft picks. After Dallas’ receivers, aside from CeeDee Lamb, played a bit below expectations last season, Cooks joined the group to add more speed and separating ability.

Prescott, who’s had to say goodbye to multiple friends and teammates this offseason, has welcomed the former first-rounder to his offense with open arms.

“When you’re just throwing to him, it stands out,” Prescott said this week. “His speed is different than many others. The way he approaches the game, his knowledge. He’s already helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback, teaching them little nuances of the route running. He’s going to be huge for me and huge for the room.”

The former Oregon State star boasted 4.33 speed on the way to becoming a first-round selection. As for experience, in nine seasons played so far, Cooks has six 1,000+ yard receiving seasons.

Despite an extensive resume, however, the veteran only has stats in two postseasons. He had 19 catches in three postseason games for the Rams in 2018 for 292 yards. He also had 10 catches for 155 yards in three postseason games for New England in 2017.

Cooks hungry to aid Dallas offense get to next level

Cooks finished the 2022 season with 699 receiving yards in 13 games played. He averaged 12.3 ypc and added three touchdowns. He comes into the offense during a transition period with Mike McCarthy taking over playcalling for the first time in Dallas.

After winning just 11 games in the last three years with the Houston Texans, Cooks can’t wait to get back on the field alongside Prescott. He was the leading receiver for Houston last season with 699 yards on 57 receptions.

“I couldn’t be hungrier,” Cooks told reporters after inking his new deal. “When you have those 3 years under your belt, that’s definitely fueling the fire and hunger to help my team win. I can’t wait. I truly can’t.”