Formula 1 racing has grown drastically in popularity in the United States, and even some of the NFL’s biggest stars can’t help but be fans.

Many athletes and celebrities graced the grounds of the Miami International Autodrome Sunday for the second annual Miami Grand Prix. Two of them were two faces of the Dallas Cowboys organization, as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made their rounds at Miami Grand Prix this year.

The two teammates were in the Red Bull Racing area when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes approached them, and the three shared a cool off-the-field moment at one of the biggest sporting events of the summer.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Patrick Mahomes today at the Miami Grand Prix



(Video: @redbullracing) pic.twitter.com/OEDMT7LTmg — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 7, 2023

Prescott, Lamb, and Mahomes all spent time with the Red Bull team, gracing their garage, posing for pictures with their car, and interacting with their crew. And they chose the right side, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished first in his second straight Miami Grand Prix, followed by his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez placing in second.

More on Prescott, Lamb, and Mahomes

It was a busy weekend for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Patrick Mahomes. There’s no doubt that the NFL offseason presents players with plenty of exciting opportunities, but the first weekend in May seems like it will be a tough one to top.

Lamb and Prescott attended the exclusive “Carbone Beach” supper club event presented by American Express on May 4. The event featured guests like Venus Williams and Future and a music performance by Diddy that featured guest performances by Fabolous and Busta Rhymes.

It was also an action-packed weekend for Mahomes, who added another pivotal race to his itinerary. Mahomes also attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, honored with the task of kicking off the race with “Riders up!” call to start the race.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany also attended the Met Gala in New York last Monday, gracing the red carpet with some of the most prominent figures in the fashion world. Athletes like Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stefon Diggs, and Brittney Griner were also in attendance at this year’s Met Gala.