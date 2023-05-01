Dallas Cowboys draft pick DeMarvion Overshown proves dreams come true with third grade yearbook quote

It’s already a special moment to be selected in the NFL Draft. For DeMarvion Overshown, who went in the third round to the Dallas Cowboys, it was even more surreal.

Overshown grew up in Texas and was apparently a fan of the Cowboys as a kid. He took to Twitter to post a photo from his third grade yearbook where he predicted he would play for the team.

In response to a question about his favorite sport, Overshown wrote “Football, because my dad played this sport. I am going to play in the NFL one day for the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Cowboys made that dream come true when they called his name on Friday, and Overshown let everyone know it. “To reality!” he wrote as the caption to his tweet.

Overshown has never played for a football team outside of the state of Texas at any level. He played high school football for his hometown of Arp, where he was a top 100 recruit in the 2018 class. That led to him earning a scholarship to play for the Texas Longhorns.

Overshown played linebacker the past five seasons in Austin and played his best yet in 2022. He finished the season with a career-high 96 tackles (10 for loss), four sacks and five passes defended. That earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors and he also finished as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

He’ll hope to add valuable reps his first year in Dallas as he lives out a childhood dream.

Recap of the Dallas Cowboys’ draft picks

Before Overshown, the Cowboys drafted a pair of Michigan teammates in defensive tackle Mazi Smith and tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the first and second rounds. In the fourth, they once again bolstered the defense with edge rusher Viliami Fehoko.

Dallas waited until the sixth and seventh rounds to grab a running back and receiver. However, they added a talented player in Kansas State tailback Deuce Vaughn, the son of Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn. The pair shared a moment together after the younger Vaughn was selected.

See below for the full list of players Dallas drafted.