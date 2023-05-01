The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the 2023 NFL Draft with eight new additions to the roster. According to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, the 2023 class is an “overall success” in the eyes of the front office.

“Obviously, we’re very satisfied and fired up about our draft class,” Jones said on Saturday. “At the end of the day, I think we accomplished everything we wanted to get done. There’s no question we made our football team better.

“We’re still doing something that we feel is almost as important as the draft, which is college free agents. From all the reports that we’re getting, it seems like that’s going really well too. All in all, I think we hit all the bases throughout the draft, and I think we’re having a successful college free agency as we speak. Overall, a success.”

Although the front office is happy, the nation’s top draft analysts gave mixed reviews on the Cowboys’ job this year.

The Athletics‘ Dane Brugler was one analyst they did not particularly impress. He ranked Dallas’ class 24th out of the 32 teams.

Brugler’s assessment did not, however, include the Cowboys’ post-draft signings. They reportedly added 10 undrafted free agents after the final selection came off the board.

Cowboys’ 2023 class grade revealed

NFL.com graded the Cowboys’ overall draft as a B+. That includes a B for Day 1, an A- for Day 2 and an A for Day 3.

The Cowboys’ first pick of the draft came at No. 26 overall in the first round, and they selected Mazi Smith. He should carve out a nice role as part of the defensive front in Dallas. Some viewed the pick as a bit of a reach, though.

Dallas then selected another player out of Michigan in the second round, taking tight end Luke Schoonmaker No. 58 overall. In the third round with the No. 90 overall pick, the Cowboys drafted Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

The Cowboys had four picks on the final day of the draft in Rounds 4-7, and they addressed a couple of needs. With the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round, Dallas took San Jose State EDGE Vilami Fehoko. They then added some depth to the offensive line, taking North Carolina offensive lineman Asim Richards at No. 169 overall.

Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott went with the No. 178 overall selection in the sixth round. Dallas used their second to last pick, No. 212 overall in the sixth round, on Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. That was a special one for Dallas. He is the son of Chris Vaughn, the team’s assistant director of college scouting.

Dallas rounded out their 2023 draft with South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks.

Outsider’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.