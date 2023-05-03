Dallas Cowboys executive responds to Deion Sanders’ ‘ashamed’ commentary

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shamed NFL teams over the weekend after just one HBCU athlete came off the board during the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Jackson State skipper said he believes he had at least three more “draft-worthy” players at JSU, let alone the player across the rest of the HBCU programs.

Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay pushed back on Sanders’ criticism after the draft. He denied that NFL teams don’t consider HBCU players enough.

“Deion’s doing a great job of promoting HBCUs and promoting Colorado and all those things,” McClay said. “And so that’s part of what the deal is – he wants to see players drafted. We want to draft good football players, and good football players come from everywhere.”

After the draft, the Cowboys snatched up former FAMU defensive end Isaiah Land as an undrafted rookie free agent. Land had 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2022 for the Rattlers. He also came up with a forced fumble and a recovery.

Former NFL tight end-turned-analyst Shannon Sharpe also rejected Sanders’ claims.

“I’m going to disagree with Prime on this one,” Sharpe said during an appearance with Skip Bayless. “I believe if the guys were talented enough to get drafted, I believe they would have got drafted.”

Isaiah Bolden becomes lone 2023 NFL Draft pick out of HBCU programs

Since the draft, roughly 20 undrafted players from HBCUs have either signed UDFA rookie contracts or been invited to attend rookie mini-camps.

Isaiah Bolden, a former member Sanders’ Jackson State team, went No. 245 overall in the seventh round of this year’s draft. The New England Patriots scooped him up after a 2022 season with 31 tackles on defense at cornerback, and an additional 277 yards gained on nine kickoff returns.

“So proud of you @isaiahbolden23,” Sanders wrote. “You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.”

At Jackson State this offsesason, head coach T.C. Taylor told reporters that there were 28 NFL scouts at attendance at Pro Day. NFL Scouts were also in attendance at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The bowl featured more than 100 players from historically black programs.