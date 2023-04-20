Big news came out of Dallas on Thursday as the Dallas Cowboys have apparently made a decision on the future of wideout CeeDee Lamb. And though it felt inevitable, it’s a welcome day for Cowboys faithful: The franchise exercised the fifth-year option on the star receiver.

The fifth-year option is a mechanism in first-round rookie contracts allowing teams to basically opt-in to a fifth year with that player. It gives more time to negotiate a new contract and is team friendly in keeping salary figures lower for one more year.

Longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. first reported the news.

Lamb is set to make nearly $20 million as a base salary during the fifth year of his rookie deal. However, it is likely that Lamb and the Cowboys workout a long-term extension during the upcoming season, his fourth. Lamb is only on the books for a base salary of around $2.5 million in 2022.

In three seasons with the Cowboys, Lamb has been excellent. He’s played in 49 games, has more than 3000 receiving yards and has 21 total touchdowns to his name. In 2022, his first season on the Cowboys without Amari Cooper also in the receiver corps, Lamb thrived. As the No. 1 option, he 107 catches, 1359 yards and had nine touchdown catches, all career highs.

The Cowboys picking up the fifth-year option is good news for Lamb. And one Dak Prescott is probably pretty content with the news, too.

Brandin Cooks Shares Message To New Cowboys Teammate CeeDee Lamb

Brandin Cooks has been a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL before but the newest Dallas Cowboys wide receiver knows that CeeDee Lamb will be the No. 1 guy this season in the Lone Star State.

That is not a problem for Cooks. He appeared on The Adam Schefter Podcast and talked about the respect he has for Lamb, fellow wideout Michael Gallup and Dak Prescott.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league,” Cooks said on Adam Schefter’s podcast. “But you look at last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver. I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar. I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego. And same thing with Gallup. And then you talk about Dak, his competitive nature, the way that he goes about his work, you hear about it from teammates or ex-teammates, the way that he carries himself. I’m truly excited to be able to play with a guy who is hungry to get better.”