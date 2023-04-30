Dallas Cowboys: Final grade is in for the 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys made eight picks in this weekend’s 2023 NFL Draft. With the draft now complete, grades have come rolling in for the Cowboys’ draft class.

NFL.com graded the Cowboys’ overall draft as a B+. That includes a B for Day 1, an A- for Day 2 and an A for Day 3.

The Cowboys’ first pick of the draft came at No. 26 overall in the first round, and they selected Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Smith is a good prospect, and he should carve out a nice role as part of the defensive front in Dallas. Some viewed the pick as a bit of a reach, though.

Dallas then selected another player out of Michigan in the second round, taking tight end Luke Schoonmaker No. 58 overall. In the third round with the No. 90 overall pick, the Cowboys drafted Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to round out their second day.

The Cowboys had four picks on the final day of the draft in Rounds 4-7, and they addressed a couple of needs. With the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round, Dallas took San Jose State EDGE Vilami Fehoko. They then added some depth to the offensive line, taking North Carolina offensive lineman Asim Richards at No. 169 overall.

Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott was the pick for the Cowboys with the No. 178 overall pick in the sixth round. Dallas used their second to last pick, No. 212 overall in the sixth round, on Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. The pick of Vaughn was a special one for Dallas, as he is the son of Chris Vaughn, the team’s assistant director of college scouting.

Dallas rounded out their 2023 draft with South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks.

The Cowboys have added more talent following the draft

The draft was only the start of the work for the Cowboys, though. Even after adding some solid talent to their roster, Dallas was eyeing the undrafted free agent pool.

Shortly after the draft concluded, the Cowboys signed quite a few undrafted free agents. The list includes Oregon offensive guard TJ Bass, Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat, Kansas offensive tackle Earl Bostic Jr., Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper and many others.

Owner Jerry Jones also struck headlines after the draft, when he said that “the ship hasn’t sailed” on an Ezekiel Elliott return to Dallas for next season.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season, finishing second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas lost in the Divisonal Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers after knocking out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.