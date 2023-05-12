Dallas Cowboys full 2023 schedule released

The NFL unveiled the full slate of 2023 regular season games on Thursday night during a three-hour release special on NFL Network. Although a few game dates already went public ahead of the release, the Dallas Cowboys now know all 17 for the 2023 season, starting with a road trip to New York to face the Giants in Week 1.

The Cowboys wrapped up a second 12-5 regular season in 2022 under Mike McCarthy, reaching the end of the road in the divisional round of the playoffs versus the San Francisco 49ers. They’ll have an early season rematch versus San Francisco when they travel to California for Week 5. The divisional rivals get a primetime slot on Sunday Night Football for the matchup.

Here is the full 17-game schedule for Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys, which they hope leads them to the playoffs once again and, perhaps, even a Super Bowl.

Cowboys 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday Night)

Week 2 – vs New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m ET

Week 4 – vs New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5 – at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:25 p.m. ET (Monday Night Football)

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – vs Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 10 – vs New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 – vs Washington Commanders, 4:30 p.m. ET (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13 – vs Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday Night Football)

Week 14 – vs Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15 – at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 – at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 17 – vs Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday Night)

Week 18 – at Washington Commanders, Time TBD

As always, the Cowboys’ schedule features their three divisional opponents. They’ll play them each once at home and once on the road. They’ll also host the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets and Lions at AT&T Stadium in 2023.

Meanwhile, the team’s road trips will have them going coast to coast with away games versus the Chargers, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Panthers and Bills. Dallas hasn’t traveled to Buffalo or Miami since the 2015 season.

According to Boston Herald columnist Bill Speros, the Cowboys will travel the 11th-most of all 32 teams during the 2023 season. They’ll fly 22,620 miles to see their opponents. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks top the league with 31,600 miles to fly. Unlike nine other teams, the Cowboys’ mileage does not include flight miles for an international game.