In Mel Kiper’s final mock draft, the ESPN draft guru sticks to his guns on the Dallas Cowboys. He’s predicted the team would take a tight end in round one since the start of the offseason, however, it’s something they haven’t done since 1997.

With former fourth-round pick Dalton Schultz off to Houston in free agency, Kiper believes the Cowboys could take his replacement at No. 26 overall. He predicts Dallas taking not only another tight end but another Dalton – Utah star Dalton Kincaid.

“Here’s how Dallas could level up its offense,” Kiper wrote. “Kincaid is a dynamic pass-catcher who can find open spots in the middle of the field and stretch the seams on vertical routes. He’d help Dak Prescott from Day 1. If the Cowboys don’t take a tight end, keep an eye on the edge rushers.”

Kincaid could be the guy to step in for Schultz. However, Dallas has several other tight ends on the roster already, including 2022 fourth-rounder Jake Ferguson. He had 19 catches on 22 targets in the regular season.

Stephen Jones addresses state of Cowboys TE room

Executive vice president Stephon Jones addressed the state of the Cowboys’ tight end room on Tuesday in an interview with 105.3 The Fan. His response was a further indication that the team is eyeing a new addition.

“Obviously you lose a Dalton Schultz, we drafted (Jake) Ferguson last year and ended up with great value with (Peyton) Hendershot,” Jones said. “We feel good about that position.”

“But certainly … the draft is heavy (at TE),” he continued. “There are quite a few players in those top 3-4 rounds that we think can be like a Ferguson or Hendershot and come in and really help us.”

Dalton Schultz spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys after they nabbed him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Heading into free agency this offseason, Dallas opted to franchise tag Tony Pollard instead of Schultz, pushing the tight end toward the free agency market, and eventually the Houston Texans.

He totaled 198 catches, 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past three regular seasons after making only 13 catches over his first two. He ended the postseason with 12 catches, 122 yards, and three touchdowns in two games.

Schultz’s departure leaves a huge hole in the Cowboys’ offense but the team’s scouts have had their eyes on potential replacements for weeks now.

As well as the draft’s top tight ends like Kincaid and Michael Mayer, Dallas has hosted Georgia‘s Darnell Washington, South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft, Alabama‘s Cameron Latu and Oklahoma‘s Brayden Willis for top-30 visits.